Scala Price Up 0.6% Over Last Week (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Scala coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $1,295.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00049863 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00133880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00166526 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,292.96 or 1.00197071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.53 or 0.00983268 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

