Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading 3.7% Higher

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.39. 6,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 307,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.22.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 60.07% and a negative net margin of 643.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

