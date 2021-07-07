Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) Declares Dividend Increase – €0.02 Per Share

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of SERE stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 104 ($1.36). 565,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,357. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.60 ($1.37). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.88. The company has a market capitalization of £139.08 million and a P/E ratio of 5.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.58.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

