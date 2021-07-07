Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Bought by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Schrödinger worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $3,168,846.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,043,146 shares of company stock worth $77,143,133 over the last three months.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.55.

Schrödinger Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.