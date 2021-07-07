Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after buying an additional 1,196,917 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,914,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,371,000 after buying an additional 503,477 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,591,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.42 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

