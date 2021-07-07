Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 556,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,638 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.77% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $27,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

