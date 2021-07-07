Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) Trading Up 0.2%

Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 41,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 189,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

In related news, Chairman Andrea Pignataro acquired 25,411 shares of Scion Tech Growth I stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,839.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (NASDAQ:SCOA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,364,000.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

