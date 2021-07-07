Score Media and Gaming (SCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect Score Media and Gaming to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 196.18% and a negative net margin of 280.86%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Score Media and Gaming to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SCR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 7,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,698. Score Media and Gaming has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

