Score Media and Gaming (SCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SCR traded down C$0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.26. 69,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -13.98. Score Media and Gaming has a one year low of C$5.50 and a one year high of C$56.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.59.

SCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

