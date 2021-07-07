Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 7.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.66 and last traded at $19.66. Approximately 106,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 848,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STNG shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,213,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

