Scotiabank Increases Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$43.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s previous close.

BEI.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.09.

TSE BEI.UN remained flat at $C$42.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. 88,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,463. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$25.80 and a 12-month high of C$43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -8.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.12.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

