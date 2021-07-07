Scrypta Price Tops $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 55.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Scrypta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $113,711.28 and approximately $6.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005791 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000124 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000171 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,326,604 coins and its circulating supply is 17,526,604 coins. Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

