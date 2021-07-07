Sculptor Capital LP Has $28.18 Million Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $28,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in BHP Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BHP Group by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

BBL traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $60.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,226. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.23. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

