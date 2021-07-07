Sculptor Capital LP Has $87.16 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sculptor Capital LP lessened its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 60.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,125,084 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $87,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $4,151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 158,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $118.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,310. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $616.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.