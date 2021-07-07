Sculptor Capital LP Invests $57.20 Million in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 626,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,204,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned 0.23% of Maxim Integrated Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 432,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,480,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 21,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 1st quarter valued at $3,820,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $100.13. 66,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,525. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $105.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.32.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.