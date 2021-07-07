Sculptor Capital LP Makes New $66.73 Million Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 174,189 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,725,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.06% of Intuit at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

Intuit stock traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $506.64. 7,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,233. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $447.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $502.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

