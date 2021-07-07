Sculptor Capital LP Takes $14.23 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 291,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $201,787,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,574,000 after buying an additional 2,306,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,043,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,663,008,000 after buying an additional 1,819,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,445,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $787,362,000 after buying an additional 1,307,316 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.45.

KKR stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.23. The company had a trading volume of 10,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $61.05.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $733,941.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.