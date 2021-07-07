Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 33,883 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.46.

NYSE:SE opened at $275.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $141.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79 and a beta of 1.30. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $101.70 and a 52-week high of $297.75.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.