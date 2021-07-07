Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Sets New 12-Month High at $389.50

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 389.50 ($5.09) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 21217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 385 ($5.03).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 378.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.93, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.45%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

