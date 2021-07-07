Secured Income Fund Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. 92,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915. The company has a market cap of £22.38 million and a PE ratio of -47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.56. Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
