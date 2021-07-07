Secured Income Fund Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 6 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:SSIF remained flat at $GBX 42.50 ($0.56) on Wednesday. 92,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,915. The company has a market cap of £22.38 million and a PE ratio of -47.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.56. Secured Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 39 ($0.51) and a one year high of GBX 77 ($1.01).

Get Secured Income Fund alerts:

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.