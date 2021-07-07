Selfkey (KEY) Trading Up 1.3% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $35.63 million and $13.81 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Selfkey Coin Profile

KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

