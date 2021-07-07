Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.50

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $119.50 and last traded at $117.90, with a volume of 17799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.00.

SMLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.02. The company has a market cap of $796.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 62.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Semler Scientific, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. Also, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $137,300.00. Insiders sold 4,813 shares of company stock valued at $523,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

