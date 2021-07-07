Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) Shares Sold by Sage Rock Capital Management LP

Sage Rock Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,500 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $409,000.

SNRHU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,216. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

