Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Sensata Technologies worth $29,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ST opened at $57.44 on Wednesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

