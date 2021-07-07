Sentinel Market Capitalization Achieves $81.06 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $81.06 million and $127,070.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0251 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

DVPN is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 10,980,903,588 coins and its circulating supply is 3,230,739,215 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

