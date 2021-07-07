Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a market capitalization of $28.35 million and $197,526.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00058639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.59 or 0.00922966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00044639 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

