Serco Group (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Shares Up 0.5%

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) shares shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $2.00. 624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on SECCF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

