Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 73.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,141 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.60% of Seritage Growth Properties worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRG opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Seritage Growth Properties has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $24.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

