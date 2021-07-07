SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 697.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,579 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marten Transport by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Marten Transport by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 45,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 512,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 69.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Marten Transport in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.92. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

