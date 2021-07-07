SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,476 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 125.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after acquiring an additional 66,543 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after buying an additional 22,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after buying an additional 33,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,193,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,902,000 after buying an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,280,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

