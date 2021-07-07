SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 70.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 46,892 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $461,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 37,937 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.20. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The firm had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

