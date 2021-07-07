SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock worth $1,263,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.66 on Wednesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $38.52 and a one year high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.