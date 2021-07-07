SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,031 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,429 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $38.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.