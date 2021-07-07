SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 4,831 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 60.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $57,658,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Insperity by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Insperity by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 16,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $187,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,491. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

NYSE:NSP opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.50. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.54.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

