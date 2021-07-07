SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,408 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,408 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE:HIW opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.