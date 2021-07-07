SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 42,584 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 74.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,584 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Henry Schein by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.11.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,861.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

