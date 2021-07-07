SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,888 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,809.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

