ShareRing (SHR) Price Tops $0.0241

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ShareRing has a market cap of $47.40 million and $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00058312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003354 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018627 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $311.23 or 0.00932387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00045091 BTC.

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing (SHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The official message board for ShareRing is medium.com/ShareRing . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

