Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.
Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.
