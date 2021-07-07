Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Shaw Communications, Inc. (TSE:SJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shaw Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

