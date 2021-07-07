Shield Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Shield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00015577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00049887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00133085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00165464 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,525.10 or 1.00059658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.39 or 0.00992299 BTC.

Shield Protocol Coin Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

