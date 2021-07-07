ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.14% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 863,176 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,801,000 after purchasing an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,567,000 after purchasing an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,306,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $192.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.62.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Colin Cahill sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total value of $99,778.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,785.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $460,979.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.67.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

