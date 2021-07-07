Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) received a €215.00 ($252.94) target price from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €199.27 ($234.44).

ETR:SAE opened at €138.20 ($162.59) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a PE ratio of -118.52. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €115.40 ($135.76) and a fifty-two week high of €249.00 ($292.94).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

