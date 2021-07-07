Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAEYY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SAEYY traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

