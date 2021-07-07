Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SAEYY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAEYY traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.80. 1,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $29.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.51.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

