Shopping Achieves Market Cap of $38.01 Million (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $40.42 or 0.00116892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shopping has traded 39.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $38.01 million and approximately $510,394.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00048994 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.91 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00165705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,485.55 or 0.99718742 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.62 or 0.00984929 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,238 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

