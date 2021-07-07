Short Interest in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Declines By 17.0%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 232,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of AMSF opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $53.90 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.29%.

In related news, Director Sean Traynor bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $39,733.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock valued at $873,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 21,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

