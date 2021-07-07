Short Interest in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Decreases By 15.2%

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,660,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $4,001,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,692 shares of company stock worth $14,806,963. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 27.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,781,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,011,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,425,000 after acquiring an additional 269,382 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 984,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,038,000 after acquiring an additional 124,040 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $145.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Beyond Meat’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

