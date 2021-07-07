Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Drops By 15.9%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CTRE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.81%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

