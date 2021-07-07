Short Interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Drops By 15.9%

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the May 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of CTRE opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. CareTrust REIT has a 1 year low of $16.13 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.34.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. On average, research analysts predict that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
