Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Declines By 16.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CEMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
