Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Declines By 16.8%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Chembio Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 72.88% and a negative return on equity of 79.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 348,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

