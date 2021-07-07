Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Decreases By 17.1%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92. CHS has a 1-year low of $26.13 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

